Nearly 81% of active cases home isolated till Aug 29 in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:05 IST

Gurugram had the third-highest number of people infected with the coronavirus disease(Covid-19) recuperating in home isolation in Haryana, according to data by the state health department. Till August 29, nearly 81% of the people infected with the deadly infection in the district were under home isolation.

In Haryana, Rewari had the highest number of patients under home isolation (90%) followed by Jind (86.5). Sonipat district had the least number of patients (19%) in home isolation.

Till August 29, Gurugram had a total of 11,693 patients infected with Sars-CoV-2—the pathogen that causes coronavirus, and out of these, 9,509 asymptomatic patients were under home isolation. According to the state’ health department data at least 8,687 patients in home isolation have recovered completely so far. As many as 165 of patients under home isolation had to shift to a hospital or a Covid care centre after their condition deteriorated. So far, one death has been reported under home isolation in the district.

Across the state, only four such deaths have been reported including two in Faridabad and one in Jind.

Gurugram health officials said asymptomatic Covid-19 patients preferred to be in home isolation, while those with symptoms and co-morbid condition are being hospitalised. “Home isolation is allowed only if the coronavirus positive patients have appropriate facilities at their home. We won’t allow patients to go for home isolation until we confirm they have necessary facilities,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

Home isolation was allowed in Gurugram in the first week of May.

Since the cases are increasing in the district, Yadav said the district health department is working on a campaign to keep family members of an infected person under home quarantine for 14 days and high-risk contacts (with co-morbidities) suspected of contracting the virus will be shifted to Covid care centres. Due to poor occupancy of beds in such centres, the district administration has also reduced the number of isolation beds reserved in hotels and guest houses for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. From 3,481 beds reserved in different hotels in June, the count now stands a 386. Since, most asymptomatic patients prefer home isolation, only 321 beds in seven hotels have been reserved as self-paid isolation facilities. and 65 beds in two hotels are kept as government-paid facility.

Faridabad, as per the state data, had shifted highest number of coronavirus patients, at least 237 from home isolation to hospitals and Covid-19 care centre so far. Across the state, nearly 62% Covid-19 patents are under home isolation (till August 29).

On Monday, Gurugram reported 113 new cases, taking the total tally to 11,917. At least 994 are active cases, with 858 patients under home isolation, 120 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, and 16 in Covid care centres set up in hotels. The Covid-19 death toll stands at 133 in the district. Panipat, which has the highest number of active case (over 1000) at present has kept 59% of its patients in home isolation.