Neighbour held for raping class 10 student in Gurugram

Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Rajiv Nagar, Sector 13. The accused was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Police said the girl, a student of class 10, and the accused are neighbours and they got acquainted over the last year.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said the girl alleged that on June 2 the man took her to his house on some pretext and raped her. “The incident was reported to the police on Tuesday, following which a case was registered. On June 2, the accused allegedly lured her to his house and sexually assaulted her,” Boken said.

A case was registered against the accused, a native of Jhajjar, on Tuesday under relevant sections of the POCSO Act at the women’s police station (west)

In another incident, a male doctor of a private hospital was booked for allegedly raping a fellow doctor, on the pretext of marrying her. Police said the woman had come to the city for an internship after completing her education abroad. Police said while working at a hospital in the city, she got acquainted with the accused. A police official privy to the investigation said the accused promised to marry her, but reneged on the promise.

