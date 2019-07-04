New cut on Sohna Road helps reduce traffic jams

To ease congestion between Vatika Chowk and Subhash Chowk, Gurugram’s traffic police have created a new cut opposite JMD Megapolis on Sohna Road, where work on the Sohna elevated project is underway.

The cut — which was opened on Wednesday — will allow commuters to avoid passing through the barricaded stretch between Central Park 2 and JMD Megapolis and take a turn to head directly towards sectors 49 and 50. As a result, travel time will be reduced by more than 10 minutes.

The few cars that took the barricaded stretch on Wednesday were also able to cross it in five minutes instead of 15-20 minutes — as was the case earlier.

On June 23, the traffic police had barricaded the 800-metre stretch by blocking one lane of each of the two carriageways in an attempt to facilitate the construction of a five-kilometre flyover between Subhash Chowk and Badshahpur. The flyover is part of the Rs1,300-crore Sohna elevated project, which will see an underpass at Subhash Chowk, and elevated stretches between Badshahpur and GD Goenka University in Sohna.

The construction work is expected to take place between Rajiv Chowk Chowk and Badshahpur till February 2022, as a result of which traffic diversions are being enforced regularly.

On June 24, the first working day after the barricades were installed, there was chaos on the road leading to commuters taking over 25 minutes to cross the 800-metre stretch.

Those heading towards sector 49-50 or Vatika Chowk had to take a u-turn only after crossing the barricaded stretch. They can now access the cut where the pelican lights serve as a full-fledged traffic light for diverting traffic.

“I was mildly surprised to find a cut to head directly towards sector 49. Crossing the barricaded stretch was a major headache for me as it could take anywhere between 10-20 minutes depending on the time of the day. Today, I no longer had to travel via the barricaded stretch, which was a major relief,” said Sudhir Sinha, a resident of Sector 66.

Due to reduced congestion, commuters heading towards Subhash Chowk also had an easier ride.

“As there is no alternative, feasible route to head towards Hero Honda Chowk, I have no option but to take Sohna Road and drive through the congestion stretch next to JMD Megapolis. Luckily, due to the opening of the cut it took me just over five minutes to cross the stretch instead of around 20 minutes in the last two weeks,” said Kirpal Singh, a resident of Badshahpur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Himanshu Garg said, “We realised that there was extra pressure being built up, at the point after the barricaded portion ended, as many commuters were accessing a cut to take a u-turn there. Hence, we decided to open the new cut today, before the barricaded portion, to ensure the pressure experienced ahead is reduced vastly and there is a relief to the bottleneck caused by the ongoing construction work.”

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 12:18 IST