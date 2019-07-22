New guest house policy approved, to ease operations in Gurugram

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Saturday approved a new policy to set up guest houses and boarding houses in residential colonies, making it easier for such establishments to operate. Significantly, the new policy has done away with the restriction of allowing only two guest houses in a sector, said officials. However, such establishments would only be allowed to operate on sector service roads to ensure residents are not affected, they added.

The new rules, notified on Saturday by the DTCP, also stipulate that guest houses would be allowed only in sectors where all internal and external services have been provided. No guest house will be allowed to rent a room to a guest for more than a month.

In 2017, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that a new policy for running such establishments would be formed in the state.

The policy, officials said, stipulates that permission for running a guest house would be given by the town planning department in private licensed colonies, by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in its sectors, and by the urban local bodies department in municipal areas.

It also mandates that the guest/boarding house will be allowed to run only on a residential plot with an area of 500 square yards (420 square metres). The clubbing of two plots to measure up to 500 square yards (if both plots belong to the same individual) shall also be allowed.

In case the plot is in a pocket that has not been acquired, then the applicant would have to get a CLU permission from the concerned district town planner.

“The policy will streamline the functioning of guest houses as there is high demand of such establishments here. However, we will allow these guest houses to function only on sector service roads to ensure minimal disturbance to residents. This will also bring these establishments under supervision of the authorities,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 00:54 IST