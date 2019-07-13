New plan to ease traffic flow on Golf Course Ext Road

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has proposed to construct underpasses and flyovers to improve traffic flow on the Southern Peripheral Road(SPR) also known as Golf Course Extension Road, officials said on Friday.

The authority has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for this ₹414-crore project, which will be executed in two phases. The cost of the first segment is estimated at ₹282 crore and the estimated cost for work on the second phase is ₹132 crore.

“Hopefully, tenders for applications from contractors to work on the SPR will be floated by the month-end. The work is to be completed in two years, without fail, to make this stretch commuter friendly,” said Jitender Mittal, chief engineer, GMDA, adding that the work includes widening of roads, construction of underpasses and flyovers, and beautification.

The traffic volume on this road (SPR) has increased manifold and will continue to increase at a fast rate, according to a traffic survey report of the GMDA.

“The traffic volume on this road (SPR) has increased from 4,150 passenger car units per hour in June 2018 to 4,589 passenger car units per hour in June 2019. In June 2028, this will increase to 7,200 passenger car units per hour,” the traffic stated, adding that the number will reach 11,596 by June 2038.

The 13-kilometre SPR starts from Ghata village near Sector 55/56 and merges with the NH-48 near Kherki Daula toll plaza. “In the first phase, we will work on the 8km portion of SPR from Ghata village to Vatika Chowk, where it meets or cuts across the Sohna Road. Tenders for work on the second segment, from Vatika Chowk to NH-48, will be floated later or after completion of the first segment,” said Mittal.

The 8km portion of SPR caters to the densely populated areas of sectors 50-69 and seven villages. It also connects Faridabad (via Faridabad-Gurgaon Road) with Sohna and Manesar.

The DPR of segment 1 includes the construction of two underpasses and three flyovers and widening of the stretch from four to six lanes. One underpass will come up at the Vatika Chowk intersection and the other at Sector 55/56 junction, near Ghata village. The flyovers will come up at three junctions — Rajesh Pilot Chowk, Tighra Mor and Sector 49/50 crossing. This will help decongest the bottlenecks at Sector 55/56 T-point, Hong Kong Mall, Tigra crossing and Vatika Chowk.

Sudhir Krishna, resident, Pioneer Par, Sector 61, said, “The traffic on this road is increasing every passing day and we are facing problems of frequent jams.” According to residents, intersections have become dangerous. “We hope that flyovers and underpasses will ease traffic flow,” said Sourav Das, president of Emaar Emerald Hill RWA, Sector 65.

