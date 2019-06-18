New sectors to benefit from 66kVA proposed substation

The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) has written to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) asking for half an acre of land in Gwalpahari to set up a 66-kVA electricity substation.

The 66-kVA substation will cater to the newly developed residential and commercial establishments that have come up in the Gwalpahari region on Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, about seven kilometres from DLF-1, under the Master Plan 2031 of the Haryana government.

Currently, there are three to four fully and partially occupied residential societies in Gwalpahari that depend on the 66-kVA substation located in Sector 56 for electricity supply.

Anil Yadav, executive engineer, HVPN, which is a transmission agency, said, “The 66-kVA substation in Sector 56 is already overloaded as it is catering to the fully developed areas of sectors 54-57. Gwalpahari area is being developed under Gurgaon-Manesar Master Plan 2031 and accordingly a substation of 66 kVA capacity has been proposed. We have written to the GMDA to transfer to the HVPN a suitable piece of land in Gwalpahari for the construction of a new substation, which will cater exclusively to the area.” HVPN wrote to GMDA last Friday.

Yadav said that the substation will come up at cost of ₹30 crore and would be ready in six months from date of award of the contract of the project.

“We are waiting for the GMDA to transfer the land to us so that we can expedite the process,” said Yadav.

The GMDA is yet to identify a suitable piece of land in the Gwalpahari area, said Lalit Arora, chief engineer, GMDA.

“We have received the proposal of the HVPN, asking for a parcel of land in Gwalpahari. The issue will be taken up with the chief executive officer of GMDA, V Umashankar. We will have to identify a suitable piece of land.”

The HVPN is also coming up with another 66-kVA substation in Sector 46 that will cater to nearby areas.

