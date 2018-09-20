New storm water drain to ease waterlogging woes in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has said it hopes to start construction of a proposed 9km long storm water drain between Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road and Basai railway over bridge (ROB) by end of this year, if the project is approved by the chief minister’s office. The drain is vital to putting an end to perennial waterlogging issues at Hero Honda chowk and other areas of the city.

GMDA sent the detailed project report (DPR) of the new drain and other check dams to be built in city to the chief minister’s office last week and expect to get an approval by the end of October. Lalit Arora, superintending engineer, GMDA, said, “The new drain and check dams will be built at a cost of Rs 280 crore. We have sent the DPR to CM’s office and hope to get approval by October-end. GMDA is determined to find a lasting solution to the city’s storm water drains and perennial waterlogging.”

The drain is planned to ease the load on Badshahpur drain, which narrows down near National Highway-48, leading to water-logging at Khandsa and Hero Honda Chowk.

“The new drain will discharge rainwater from sectors 67 to 99 that currently go to Badshahpur drain. The Badshahpur drain is not fit to carry a huge volume of rain run-off. This is why GMDA has prepared a plan to construct a new drain from Vatika Chowk to Basai ROB near Sector 37-D. We are also planning to construct seven check dams at Ghata to store rainwater and recharge the city’s water table,” Arora said.

The new drain will run along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and merge into Badshahpur drain near Basai RoB. In May, the GMDA had roped in a consultant to draw up the blue print of the project. GMDA is the custodian of three major storm water drains in the city.

Badshahpur drain originates somewhere in the Aravallis, at Ghata village (near Sector 55/56) and culminates into Najafgarh drain (near Sector 115), on the Delhi-Gurugram border, after covering a distance of 29km (approximately)

Another stormwater drain emanates somewhere near Huda City Centre and merges with Badshahpur drain near Daulatabad. The third drain starts somewhere in the Aravallis, near Ambience mall, and merges with Badshahpur drain near Daulatabad village.

Officials believe that new drain will reduce the possibility of overflowing of the Badshahpur drain, where the majority of the city’s rain run-off goes. The actual width of the Badshahpur drain is 30 metres, but it turns into a chicken neck as soon as it crosses national highway near Khandsa village.

In the entire Khandsa village, the width of the drain is confined to less than 10 metres and the back flow in the rainy season inundates many areas, including the National Highway between Hero Honda Chowk and Kherki Daula, and the entire Sohna Road.

Since 2011-12, the Haryana government has been trying to widen Badshahpur drain at Khandsa, which is a thickly populated village and the government had to displace 70 families and dismantle their multi-storey buildings. Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) revised its plan in 2015 to widen the drain one side by replacing 30 houses. The resettlement plan for the 30 affected families and dismantling of the houses took more than three years.

Gurugram faced massive waterlogging in 2012, 2016, and 2018 when the national highway near Honda Chowk area and Sohna Road was submerged, bringing traffic movement in the city to a standstill.

Rajneesh Chaddha, a resident of Sector 49, said, “We have moved a petition at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) saying that many natural drains in city have been encroached upon and diverted in places and all should be restored to their original state.”

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 03:35 IST