New top cop of Gurugram promises to focus on safety, check organised crime

Muhammad Akil took charge as the Gurugram police commissioner on Tuesday afternoon. Akhil replaces KK Rao, who was transferred on Monday, in a major reshuffle ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due this year.

Soon after taking over, Akil held a media briefing listing his priorities. “All the plans, policies and programmes initiated by my predecessor will be taken forward to improve safety in the city. Besides ensuring better law and order situation and improved crime detection, the focus would be on preventing crime,” said Akil.

Akil also mentioned that the city police would ensure the smooth, peaceful and fair Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held this year. The new police commissioner also listed traffic management and crackdown on wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders.

“I want to make this city a safe city, where citizens can venture out any time and feel safe. Also, I want to assure the citizenry of a friendly and cooperative police force. A prompt and far investigation will be carried out in all matters that will be reported to us,” said Akil.

The Haryana was among the states with lowest number of accidents involving deaths in 2018. However, the police commissioner said that he will ensure that more traffic cops are deployed on the roads to smoothen vehicles’ flow. “I request the motorists to obey traffic rules and to keep the safety of their own self as well as others while driving. I have noticed that most often two wheelers riders violate traffic rules,” he said.

He also said the city police will plan a comprehensive strategy to track organised criminal networks and take strict action against gangsters, who are active in the city. People from the weaker sections of society and senior citizens would also get special treatment under his dispensation, Akil assured.

“We will prepare a data bank of senior citizens living alone. The the station house officers will start a monthly meeting with the residents’ welfare association(RWA) to discuss the issues faced by them. A team from each police station will visit senior citizens living alone and help resolve their problems,” said Akil.

Akil said stringent checks will be carried out to crack down on the illegal weapons business. Last year, the police had recovered 600 illegal weapons and a large quantity of live cartridges.

“We will conduct regular raids and patrol the streets day and night patrolling in vulnerable areas so that people involved in such crime are arrested. These weapons are often used by petty criminals in cases of robbery, loot, and snatching,” said Akil. He also said that those involved in manufacturing such weapons will also not be spared

