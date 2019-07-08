NGT orders action against untreated sewage discharge

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) last week took cognisance of a complaint filed by a resident of Sector 67 against improper disposal of sewage in the area, and asked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to take action in the matter and furnish reports within a month.

The Tribunal’s chairperson, Adarsh Kumar Goel, issued the order on Thursday after an application was registered on the basis of an email received by the NGT, with regard to “unscientific discharge of sewage in open water bodies adversely affecting the groundwater and recipient water bodies at Ansal Essencia, Sector 67, Gurgaon[sic].”

Hindustan Times reported on the issue on February 5, after residents in the area raised health concerns due to the presence of a large pond of untreated sewage near the approach road of Ansal Essencia.

The area around the site is also home to condominiums such as Bestech Park View Spa Next, M3M Golf Estate, M3M Cosmopolitan, M3M Urbana, Emaar Marbella, Ireo Victory Valley and Ireo Uptown.

Residents said the issue of sewage discharge has been a problem in the locality since at least the past four years. As early as 2015, residents had approached the union ministry of environment with their grievances. At that time, the ministry had directed the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to address the resident’s concerns. However, over the years, the discharge of sewage has only grown and the area has come to resemble a lake, residents said.

There are multiple reasons for the formation of this “sewage lake”, as residents call it. The society’s sewers, along with those of the neighbouring Ramgarh village, have not been connected to the government’s drainage system, which flows into the Badshahpur Nullah.

“As a result, our sewers get choked and suffer from perennial backflow,” said Esencia resident Bhawesh Swami, adding that the situation has worsened with the onset of the monsoon. A representative of SMFL (the Ansal API subsidiary tasked with the colony’s maintenance), requesting anonymity, said, “This issue has been raised previously, but we are not aware who is responsible. Our society uses a sewage treatment plant, where wastewater is treated and recycled for internal use.” The representative was, however, unable to answer whether the society’s drains have been connected with the city’s master sewer.

A representative of Ansal API declined to comment on the matter, saying that the developer does not look into the day-to-day management and that this was SMFL’S domain. However, the representative assured cooperation with the HSPCB and the MCG if needed.

A sub-divisional officer in the HSPCB said that the NGT’s order has been received and that the HSPCB would comply with the Tribunal’s directions.

MCG officials could not be contacted for a comment.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 01:08 IST