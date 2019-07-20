NHAI checks damaged Rampura flyover, investigation team formed

The damaged portion of the Rampura flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur highway was inspected by the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday morning. The NHAI has decided to form a two-member team to further look into the matter.

Traffic had to be stopped on the flyover on Thursday morning after chunks of concrete fell from the flyover on the road below, forcing the traffic officials to resort to emergency measures. The damaged area was cordoned off with the help of jersey barriers and light was installed in the evening to warn approaching traffic from the Jaipur-to- Delhi side of the road.

This is the second time that this flyover has got damaged at the same spot. Earlier in December 2018, chunks of concrete had fallen from the same spot.

Officials said that they visited the site on Thursday evening to oversee the repair work. They said that the damaged portion and its adjoining areas will be checked thoroughly to ensure there is no more damage.

“We have decided to constitute a two-member team, which will look into the matter. It is necessary to ensure that this problem is identified and resolved soon. The damaged portion has been repaired and it will be cured for a week so that it gains strength,” said NN Giri, project director, NHAI, Jaipur. He also said that a status report in this regard has been sent to the headquarters of NHAI .

The efforts made by the highway officials, however, failed to satisfy the local residents, who wanted that the recurring damages to the flyover should be investigated thoroughly by the authorities. “This stretch of the road has no streetlights, the service lanes are potholed and the underpass below it is the only U-turn available to the residents of the new sectors. Last year too commuters had to suffer after the road was closed,” said Praveen Malik, a resident of Sector 92. Residents also want the police investigation to be expedited.

City-based RTI activist Ramesh Kumar said that he had visited the damaged spot and checked the repair work on Friday. However, it seemed inadequate. “There is a need to check at least 20 feet area around the damaged spot and also inspect the quality of construction material used,” he said.

