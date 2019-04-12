NHAI rectifies faulty alignment of elevated road near Sector 109

Two months after residents of New Palam Vihar got the construction of elevated road on Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) stopped in protest against the curved alignment of a portion of a 90-metre road near sectors 109/110, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) contractor conducted a fresh survey this week in the presence of the residents to correct the alignment.

After the survey, the road was straightened by putting marks on the ground as per the demand of residents. The pillars of the proposed elevated road will be erected accordingly in the centre, officials said.

As many as three times since February 1, the residents of Sai Kunj in New Palam Vihar area stopped the NPR (popularly known as the Dwarka expressway) elevated road work, demanding correction in faulty alignment.

The residents gave representations in this regard to area MP Rao Inderjit Singh, district administration Gurugram, NHAI, and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, demanding correction in faulty alignment near sectors 109/110.

The residents had stopped the work on March 17 and 24.

Rakesh Rana, a resident of New Palam Vihar, said, “We are happy. Finally, NHAI asked its contractor to do fresh survey and earmark on ground correct dimension of 90-metre motorable road at questionable portion near sectors 109/110. We must thank L & T Limited for resolving the issue in larger interest of the residents of New Palam Vihar and Sai Kunj.”

“We noticed the problem in June-July when Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) constructed bituminous 90-m motorable road in 1.5 km portion of NPR with a curve near sectors 109/110 wrongly and against original drawing in New Palam Vihar, and transferred it to NHAI later. Over the next two months, we kept raising this issue with HSVP and NHAI but they turned down our appeal. Then we stopped the ongoing work on February 1,” said Rana, adding that L&T has corrected the alignment now.

Residents said that the curve was created to give adequate open space to a proposed commercial site opposite New Palam Vihar.

RK Mishra, project director, L & T Limited, said, “We have surveyed the questionable alignment in presence of area residents and accordingly it has been earmarked on ground for their satisfaction.”

The Dwarka expressway extends from Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram to NH-8 near Shiv Murti to Mahipalpur in New Delhi, over 29 kms.

