NHAI to inspect Sohna road project before restarting work

gurugram Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday said that it will inspect the entire stretch of Sohna road elevated project to check safety measures, installation of lights and nets and barricades before allowing the work to restart on the project.

The work on Sohna road elevated project was suspended after a section between pier 10 and 11 collapsed near Vipul Green Condominium on August 22. The authority on August 25 had directed the contractor to take up additional safety measures at the construction site. It also blacklisted the contractor for any future projects.

On Friday, the NHAI had transferred its project head from Gurugram and charge of project implementation unit (PIU) was handed over to Vikas Mittal, a manager with the NHAI.

“The work on safety arrangements has started but it will still take a week before it is completed,” said Mittal. “An independent engineer will first check the status of work and report to the authority either on next Friday or Saturday after which an official inspection will be conducted.” He added that work on the project will resume only after adequate safety measures were put in place.

A senior official of Oriental Engineers, the project contractor said that they have completed the seamless barricading at several places and work is on to install grills at construction sites. “All safety measures are being put in place as directed by NHAI,” he said on the condition of anonymity.

The NHAI has also formed a committee to look into the causes that led to the collapse of a span on the elevated road.

