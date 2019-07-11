Nigerian man responds to woman’s cry for help on expressway, gets robbed of USD 8,200

Trying to help out a woman in “distress” came at a high price for 24-year-old Salman Liman of Nigeria, who was robbed of USD 8,200 on Tuesday near the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, the police said.

According to police, the victim, a Nigerian national studying at a university in Jaipur, had come to Gurugram to visit his sister who is undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital in Sector 39.

Liman said he got off a private bus on the expressway near Sector 18 and used the foot-over-bridge to cross the road to board a cab for the hospital. Just then, he heard a woman crying for help to take her son to a hospital. “I went to her and saw a man was also standing close by. I asked her what had happened. She said she needed to take her son to the emergency ward,” he told the police.

The victim asked her where her son was following which she took him to an isolated part of the road, near a tree.

“When we reached the spot I saw five men, but no child. I asked her where was her son, but she just continued crying. Suddenly, two men caught hold of me and started searching my pockets. One of them took out the envelope which contained USD 8,200 and pushed me on the road,” Liman said.

The victim said he got scared and could not raise an alarm. Meanwhile, all the accused, including the woman, boarded a white-coloured Maruti Suzuki WagonR and fled the spot, the victim told the police, adding that he lost all the money he had got for his sister’s treatment.

The victim said that after he was left stranded, he took help from passersby and reached DLF Phase 2 police station where a case was registered under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the six unidentified people.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said they have roped in the cyber crime cell and are conducting technical surveillance to get details of the accused. “We have formed a team of four policemen who are investigating the matter. We are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the number of the car in which they fled,” he said.

