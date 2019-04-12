No government crèche centres in Gurugram, says RTI reply

There are no government crèche centres running in the district, the department of women and child development (WCD) has said in response to a right to information request.

The RTI, filed by activist Aseem Takyar in February, had sought information about the number of crèches in the district and the funds that had been allocated towards running the same.

In response to the RTI, the WCD department in March said that no crèches were running in the district, and neither was any fund allocated for the same.

“Work on a number of big housing projects is underway in the city. I have seen many children roaming around these construction sites in my locality. I filed RTI requests with other government departments and was told that women workers don’t work in these sites. However, this isn’t true,” said Takyar.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 00:54 IST