No headway in ex-principal’s death, police quiz suspects

Two days after a 51-year-old former headmistress of a city-based school was found dead at her house in Sector 23, police are yet to make headway in the case. Police on Monday said that the woman’s body did not have external injury marks to suggest that she had sustained wounds from a rod on her head as was mentioned in the complaint filed by her husband.

Savinder Kaur, who had also taught at senior positions in Dubai, Singapore and Pune, was found dead at her house on Saturday.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Apart from minor bruises, the victim’s body did not have any external injury marks and we did not find any evidence to suggest she was hit by a rod. There were no bloodstains in the house. The victim’s son and husband said that the house was locked from inside and they entered by breaking the latch.”

The woman’s husband had allegedly told the police that when he and his son had broken into the house, she was lying unconscious on a sofa-cum-bed. “Her clothes were covered in dust, her hand had a blood clot and the forehead had two marks from a rod,” he stated in his complaint.

Police did not divulge details of questioning the suspects, maintaining that they were probing all angles, including a property dispute, suicide or death by poisoning. Jaibir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Palam Vihar, said, “No suspects have been arrested so far. The exact cause of death would be established once the viscera report is received. The samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory.”

Police said preliminary probe did not find any signs of forced entry into the house.

After the victim’s husband had filed a police complaint on Saturday, the police booked his brother, his wife and their daughter on charges of murder. “We are verifying the allegations of the complainant that a property dispute, which is sub-judice, might have been the reason for her death,” said the official.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 03:05 IST