No takers for super-speciality hospital, GMDA extends cut-off

Having failed to get any private partner for its ambitious 500-bed super speciality hospital project in Sector 67, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has now extended the date for bidding for the project till July 15.

Earlier, the cut-off date was set for June 30. The extension of the date has been announced in the notice put up on the GMDA website on July 1.

The proposed hospital is to come up on 7.26 acres under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The project will be executed in two phases. In the first phase, a 200-bed facility would be built at an estimated cost Rs 250 crore.

Under the PPP mode, the Haryana government (through the GMDA) will provide land at Sector 67 at nominal lease rate to the private party.

The GMDA had put the details (terms and conditions) of the proposed hospital on southern peripheral road (SPR) in public domain (on its website) on March 25, seeking response from experts/managements already running such hospitals in the country by June-end.

Pradeep Mittal, advisor special project, GMDA, said, “No management running super specialty private hospitals has shown interest in the government’s proposal. We had sought applications from all private hospitals across country on March 25 this year. We have also sent letters individually to hospitals.”

If the GMDA fails to get a response till July 15, it will forward the matter to the chief minister office for a final call. “The government aims to provide facilities of a super specialty hospital to the common man at affordable prices. We hope people will come forward,” said Mittal.

The hospital will have at least three super specialty treatment wings such as Oncology, Cardiology and Neurology, as per the GMDA draft available on its website. “The hospital should provide affordable healthcare — the OPD consultation fee (excluding diagnostics and medicines) shall not exceed Rs 150 while average daily basic nursing clinician care charges shall not exceed Rs 3,000. The average daily charges in ICU and HDU, including all cost other than diagnostics and medicine, shall be limited to Rs 8000,” as per the conditions mentioned on GMDA website.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 04:38 IST