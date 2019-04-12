No water supply on April 15 to sectors 47-57, DLF phase 5 areas

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will not supply canal water from its Chandu Budhera water treatment plant (WTP) on April 15. The plant will remain shut for technical reasons from 7 am to 10 pm.

Chandu Budhera water treatment plant that is located along the Northern Peripheral Road — roughly 3km from Basai water treatment plant at Sector 100 — supplies canal water to sectors 47 to 57 and DLF 5 and areas located along Golf Course Extension Road from its Sector 51 located boosting station.

GMDA on Thursday issued an advisory through email to the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of localities to be affected on coming Monday due to closure of the plant.

“All residents are advised to use canal water judiciously on Sunday (April 14) to avoid complete dry condition next day on Monday, when there will be no morning and evening supply,” said the GMDA advisory.

With rising temperatures, the GMDA has witnessed increase in water demand in the city in past two weeks.

“In the last two weeks (from April 1) water demand has increased by 25 to 30 million gallons daily (MGD). Currently, we are supplying 415 to 420 MGD from our two water treatment plants - at Basai and Chandu Budhera. To improve water supply/distribution for Sectors 47-57 we need to upgrade Chandu Budhera plant and sector 51 boosting station both,” said Sandeep Dahiya, GMDA executive engineer, adding that water supply will be restored early on Tuesday morning.

Dahiya said, “Additional motors are to be installed at boosting station and plant to improve water supply in a better way. Besides that some other technical works are to be done for smooth running of plant and boosting station both.”

“We appreciate that the GMDA has informed us in advance. We will use water judiciously during plant upgrading work,” said Vijay Singh, a resident of Sector 56.

