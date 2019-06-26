Nod for building new hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 10

After giving a nod to the renovation of Civil Hospital in Civil Lines, the health department has now approved the construction of a new building for the government hospital in Sector 10, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A proposal to build a new block with 100 beds at Civil Hospital in Sector 10 was approved by the state health department last week, officials said. The hospital currently has a capacity of 100 beds, but caters to around 1,000 patients on a daily basis. The block, according to officials, will be built on an adjacent vacant plot of land.

The upcoming block has been in the pipeline for more than three years now. It was first announced by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2015. However, according to officials, the plan was delayed due to unavailability of space. “The land on which the block will be built has now been finalised and approved. The new building should come up in the next two years, by 2021,” said Dr BK Rajora, civil surgeon.

Meanwhile, another proposal, detailing the scope of work at Civil Hospital in Civil Lines, has been sent to the director general, health services, Haryana, and is waiting for approval, Rajora said.

A six-storeyed multi-specialty hospital has been proposed to come up in Civil Lines in place of the existing one. “The state government has approved of a 500-bed hospital in place of the current one with 200 beds. The scope of work has been sent to officials,” said Rajora.

As per the proposal, the outpatient department and diagnostic lab would be the on the ground floor, three operation theatres, labour and recovery rooms would be on the first, and the other wards would occupy two more floors. There will also be a kitchen and a canteen on the sixth floor, said officials. “The plan is to bring government health care services at par with the private sector,” said Rajora.

The Civil Lines hospital had been in need of repairs for a long time. The PWD had declared it unfit to be used in a 2015 report. The hospital building has been vacated to make way for repairs, and the departments have been shifted to Sector 10 and Sector 31 polyclinics.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 04:19 IST