Noida’s air more polluted than Delhi, becomes India’s second most polluted city after Faridabad

The pollution levels in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday were in the ‘severe’ category once again. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) values of the three cities stood at 440, 445 and 436, respectively, with Noida emerging as the most polluted city in the country after Faridabad.

The CPCB data showed PM2.5 as the primary pollutant on Sunday. The prescribed standard for PM2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic metre. It means that the PM2.5 levels are at least seven times higher than the prescribed standard in the three cities. The AQI of Faridabad was 461 on Sunday.

“The severe conditions have prevailed for long now. These conditions could be due to biomass burning and local pollutants, which are not getting dispersed due to very low wind speed. We have taken all the steps at our level for closing down industrial units, halting the construction activities, water sprinkling and even removal of road dust with the help of mechanised road sweeping,” said AK Tiwari, regional manager of the UP Pollution Control Board.

The pollution conditions in the three cities are more severe than the national capital. According to AQI values, the pollution levels in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida have remained higher than that of Delhi post Diwali from November 8 to 11. It was only on November 10 when the AQI value in Noida remained lower than Delhi.

“Similar conditions will prevail year after year if there is no long-term plan which is taken up in the NCR region throughout the year and not just during the months of October and November. The green paving of roads, reduction of vehicular pollution and emphasis on public transport will help in long term,” said Akash Vashishtha, a lawyer and environmentalist.

To find out the violation of norms, the CPCB, along with the officials of the respective state pollution boards, have also deputed committees to carry out physical inspections in Delhi-NCR.

According to the daily reports of the CPCB’s ‘Clean Air Campaign’, there have been prominent complaints lodged with regard to four activities of construction/demolition, open dumping and burning of garbage, dust on roads and unpaved road in Delhi-NCR.

On November 8, a total of 301 complaints were registered with 253 complaints related to the above four activities creating pollution in Delhi-NCR. Similarly, 239 complaints out of 307 on November 9 were also related to the four categories. On November 10, the four activities caused 201 complaints of a total of 263.

In the wake of the present pollution scenario, the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) has written to UP chief secretary to extend the measures of Graded Response Action Plan till November 12. On Saturday, the Ghaziabad district magistrate also extended the closure of construction activities and industrial units using coal and biomass till November 15.

