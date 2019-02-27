None show up at auction for sale of Gurugram gangster’s assets

No one came to buy wanted gangster Sube Singh’s property, which was put on auction on Tuesday by the district administration. This despite assurance that cops would ensure the safety of anyone who buys these properties, which were attached by Gurugram police in January as a way to curb the financial muscle of proclaimed offenders in the district.

This was the first attempt by the district administration to auction the property of a gangster in the city.

The two pieces of land — 1.3 acres in Bar Gujjar village near Manesar and 0.8 acres in Manesar industrial area — are registered in Singh’s name and their estimated market value is Rs 6 crore, police said.

Police said they had received information that one person was keen to buy these properties. “We received input that one person was willing to buy, but he did not make it to the auction on Tuesday. The report has to be submitted in the court on March 3 and further orders will be passed accordingly,” deputy commissioner of police (Manesar) Rajesh Kumar said.

Manesar tehsildar Pradeep Deswal said the auction was organised at Bar Gujjar village and Manesar, but no one turned up. “We waited till 4pm and the teams were at both locations but it seemed that people were even scared to come to see the auction process,” he said.

Since these properties remain unsold, the government can choose to rent them to generate revenue, the police said, adding that the court will now decide another date of auction or the further process.

Singh is wanted in more than a dozen of cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion in Gurugram district and Rewari, where he is suspected to be hiding. Police had announced a total reward of Rs 4 lakh for Singh’s arrest. He was declared a proclaimed offender in April last year. His wife, who is a sarpanch, has also been at large for the last few months, police said, adding that they have written to the deputy commissioner to remove her from the post.

Around 774 proclaimed offenders, as declared by a city court in the last five years, are on the radar of Gurugram police. The police crime units have been directed to get their immovable properties, vehicles and bank account details verified for the first phase of assets attachment process.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 04:25 IST