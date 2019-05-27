NOTA votes double in Gurugram constituency

The total number of people who voted for “None of The Above (NOTA)” option in the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency in the recently held general elections more than doubled this time, in comparison to 2014.

A total of 5,389 voters exercised this option, whereas in 2014, 2,658 people had opted for the same .Out of the 5,389 NOTA votes recorded this time, 39 votes were received through postal ballot papers. Out of the total 14,48,101 votes polled this time, the NOTA percentage stood at 0.37%.

The maximum number of voters who opted for NOTA were in the Gurugram assembly constituency where 1,870 people chose the option, whereas Ferozepur Jhirka in Mewat recorded the least number of NOTA votes with only 64 choosing to exercise the option. Badshahpur assembly constituency had the second highest number of people who opted for NOTA with 1,638 votes. Both the Gurugram and Badhshahpur constituencies have a significant share of the urban population.

In Pataudi and Sohna, the numbers of NOTA votes cast were 323 and 321 respectively. Punhana and Nuh in Mewat also saw a significantly lower number of people opting for the NOTA option. While 90 NOTA votes were registered in Nuh, only 80 people in Punhana opted for the same.

In Rewari, 645 NOTA votes were recorded while 319 voters exercised the NOTA option in Bawal. The share of NOTA in Haryana was 0.68% of the total votes polled, as per the Election Commission data.

Political analyst and psephologist Sanjay Kumar said that there had been a marginal change in NOTA share in this election as compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha election. “ Overall, there is a very marginal change in NOTA percentage this time. In our past studies, we found that more urban people in states like Karnataka opted for NOTA, whereas a greater rural population exercised the NOTA option in Gujarat. Usually, it has been seen that areas with higher illiteracy tend to opt for NOTA,” said Kumar.

The NOTA option was added in 2014 elections after a Supreme Court order in September 2013.

First Published: May 27, 2019 00:26 IST