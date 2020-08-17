Number of hospitalised Covid patients shoots up; no cause for worry, says CMO

gurugram

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:51 IST

The number of Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in various private hospitals of the city has witnessed an increase in the last few days. Although hospitalisation figures are dynamic as they continue to change every day, the number of such patients have reached above 90 in the last one week.

From 64 Covid-19 patients hospitalised on August 6, the figures had soared to 96 as on August 16. Health officials said that they were evaluating all the cases.

Data shows that on June 30, at least 417 Covid-19 patients (Gurugram residents) were admitted in various hospitals. By July 7, the number had come down to 197, dropping further to 175 (July 14) and 165 (July 20). On July 27, the hospitalisation numbers reduced to double digit, with 96 cases. The number further declined consistently and reached 64 on August 6.

However, in the last 10 days, the numbers have again started to increase. On August 10, at least 89 positive patients were in hospitals. It increased to 98 on August 13. After a few patients getting discharged, the numbers reached 96 on Sunday. On Monday, 91 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus were undergoing treatment in various hospitals, according to the district health bulletin. Currently, 720 Covid-19 cases are active in the district out of the 10,360 cases reported in the city so far. At least 9,510 have recovered and 130 have succumbed to the virus so far.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said that healthcare teams are evaluating the increase in hospitalisation figures. “Firstly, surgeries and other health treatments have started in hospitals. So before patients are admitted, they are tested for Covid-19. If a patient tests positive, they are included in the hospitalised positive patients list. Also, many a times. a symptomatic patient prefers gets admitted in a hospital rather being home isolated. Secondly, there are no critical patients of Covid-19, except one who is on ventilator.”

Currently, the administration has reserved 1,486 general isolation ward beds, inclusive of 192 Intensive Care Unit beds and 92 beds with ventilator support system, in 40 hospitals of the city . The number of hospitals include 37 private and two state-run hospitals (apart from All India Institute of Medical Sciences – Jhajjar).

As reported by HT earlier this week, the health department was thinking of reducing the number of reserved beds in various private hospitals for Covid patients from the existing 25% to 10-20%, as number of cases continues to decline in Gurugram. Several private hospitals of the city have also approached the health department to reduce the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients.

Yadav said that a reduction in number of reserved beds can be considered only after the positivity rate falls below 5%. Gurugram’s current positivity rate is 7.1%.

He said that government hospital like ESIC, where mildly symptomatic patients are being admitted, might function as isolation wards, but with a minimum of 10 beds for Covid patients. There are no plans to reduce the number of beds in Medeor Hospital, a Covid-19 designated facility for critical patients.