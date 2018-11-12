Nurse loses salary of two consecutive months due to ATM frauds in Gurugram

A 25-year-old nurse allegedly lost her consecutive monthly salaries in separate incidents of ATM frauds, the police said on Sunday. The frauds took place from accounts with different banks, the police said.

The first incident was reported on October 4 and the second incident took place on November 1. In both cases, her salary was withdrawn from her accounts through ATMs without her knowledge, said Jyoti Swami, the complainant.

An FIR has been registered with regard to the second instance under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station, said Sanjeev Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, who is the investigating officer in the case.

Swami, a resident of Laxman Vihar, said that she had filed a complaint on the first fraud also, but was not sure whether an FIR has been filed.

“Both times, my ATM cards were with me and I did not share my pin with anyone. When it happened the second time, bank officials said that it is being done by an acquaintance, probably a family member,” Swami said.

“We will take transaction details from the bank and then proceed from there,” Kumar said.

“When I went to the bank, they said that the amount is not much and even the police is not taking the case seriously, but they do not know that Rs18,700 is what I earn for a whole month’s hard work,” Swami said.

The woman said that on October 4, she received a message on her phone that Rs19,000 was withdrawn from her account.

“We informed the bank and blocked the ATM card. The bank later said that the money was withdrawn from an ATM in Kasan village of Manesar,” Swami’s father said. The salary was credited to the account on October 3.

The next salary was credited on October 31 and this time, she transferred the money on the same day.

“I deposited the money to another bank account to be safe. But on November 1, I got two messages stating that Rs20,000 was withdrawn from my account,” she said.

