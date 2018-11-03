Odd­-even scheme likely if pollution stays severe in Gurugram

Odd-even car rationing scheme may be implemented in the city for the first time if the air pollution level remains ‘severe plus’ for 48 consecutive hours over the next few days, an official of the district administration said.

In an order by the deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh late Wednesday night, a copy of which is available with Hindustan Times, the Gurugram police and the state transport authority (STA) have been directed to oversee the implementation of the odd-even scheme if the air quality index (AQI) remains ‘severe plus’ category (above 500) for two consecutive days.

Gurugram’s air quality was the worst in the country on Wednesday and Thursday, with an AQI of 416 and 426, respectively. The AQI improved marginally on Friday, with a reading of 386.

“We are closely monitoring the air quality and are implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) depending on the scenario. As per the protocol, Gurugram police and STA will implement the odd-even scheme if the city’s air quality deteriorates into the severe plus category. Furthermore, other additional measures will be taken to check pollution,” said Munish Sharma, additional deputy commissioner and the secretary of the regional transport office (RTO).

Under the odd-even plan, vehicles are allowed to ply on alternate days based on their registration number. The USA was the first country to implement the scheme in 1979, during the global oil crisis caused in the aftermath of the Iranian revolution.

The plan was implemented in Delhi in January and April of 2016. At the time, the Gurugram police had assisted the Delhi police in preventing vehicles of incorrect digits entering the national Capital. In 2017, the district administration was exempted from implementing the odd-even car rationing scheme by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), despite the AQI crossing the 500 mark, due to poor public transport.

According to the district administration officials, approximately 10 lakh vehicles ply on Gurugram roads every day. One of the key factors that administration officials pointed in favour of a possible implementation of the scheme is that the city now has a bus service.

So far, the service is operational only on Route 212, which runs in a circle from Basai Chowk to Huda City Centre and back, covering 25.1 kilometres. The route will run clockwise and counter-clockwise, with 51 stops in the clockwise direction and 44 in the other. Twenty-three buses, with two on standby, ply on this route, which has more than 5,000 takers. “Not aware about their (district administration’s) thought process. Will need to discuss the plan with them,” said Vivek Joshi, CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

“If directed, the Gurugram police will take necessary measures to check that residents are obeying the odd-even scheme. Fines will also be issued to those who violate the order,” said KK Rao, commissioner of police.

According to Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality expert, ‘about 30-35% of pollution in the city is caused by emission from vehicles.’

In a combined study released by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Gurgaon First in June 2017, titled ‘Gurugram: A framework for sustainable development’, the study stated that growing dependence on private vehicles is a major reason for the city’s poor air quality and that the number of people using public transport daily is 17% and about 50,000 vehicles are added to the city roads every year.

Although Grap measures compel authorities in National Capital Region to implement measures such as odd-even scheme depending on the worsening air quality, authorities in each city, however, can exempt themselves from implementing certain measures following an approval from the EPCA.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 12:21 IST