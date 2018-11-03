Officials double down on Grap, air quality improves in Gurugram

After three consecutive days of ‘severe’ air, including two days on which Gurugram was the most polluted city in the country, air quality recovered significantly on Friday with a reading of 386 (‘very poor’) on the Air Quality Index, down from 426 (‘severe’) the previous day.

The concentration of particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5), the primary pollutant, also dropped from 481 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) on Thursday to 422ug/m3 on Friday.

JB Sharma, the regional officer (Gurugram), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said this was due to the implementation of various measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which has been in effect since October 15. However, upon orders from the Supreme Court-mandated Environmental Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), Grap is being implemented with greater vigilance and stricter enforcement between November 1 and 10. “This is keeping in mind the severity of air pollution around Diwali,” Sharma said.

While authorities maintain that Friday’s improved air quality was due to stricter Grap implementation, experts said it had more to do with prevailing meteorological conditions. The maximum temperature in Gurugram increased from 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday to 31 degrees Celsius on Friday. “The increase in temperature, along with a clear sky, is a likely reason for the improvement in air quality,” a member of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality lab said.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) convened a meeting of all departments participating in the implementation of Grap on Friday. Representatives from the HSPCB, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the town and country planning department (TCP), Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HVSP) and the police force were present. “They have been instructed to double their efforts in combating pollution,” said MD Sinha.

The HSVP, MCG and GMDA officers were also instructed to double the number of vehicles currently deployed for water sprinkling. Water sprinkling has been scheduled for twice a day, once before the morning rush hour and once before the evening rush hour, to prevent generation of dust by vehicles.

MCG’s chief engineer, ND Vashisht, said that there were at least four mechanised road sweeping machines currently working round-the-clock on city streets.

“The HSPCB has put a stop to all large-scale construction sites measuring more than 20,000 square metres,” Sharma said. On Thursday, a contractor in Narsinghpur was fined ₹50,000 for not adhering to the construction ban.

Since Thursday, the MCG has collected ₹6,38,500 in fines from those violating the Grap protocol. At least 121 challans have been issued against the violators. The police also made one arrest for illegal waste burning in Sector 10 on Friday.

Yashpal Yadav, MCG commissioner, said that citizens should contact authorities to report any Grap violation. “Citizens can call toll-free number 1800-180-1817 to put a stop to these,” he said on Friday. YS Gupta, additional commissioner, MCG, said that this special drive will be in force till 11pm of November 11.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 12:48 IST