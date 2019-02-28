Officials find 11 phones in packet flung over Bhondsi jail wall

Eleven mobile phones, including smartphones, chargers and batteries, were recovered from a packet allegedly found inside the Bhondsi jail complex during an inspection on Tuesday, police said, adding that the packet was wrapped with brown tape and was found near barrack 4A, next to the north wall of the jail.

According to the complaint filed, jail officials found a suspicious-looking packet near the barrack around 7am before the daily roll call.

“The packet contained 11 mobile phones including iPhones, five SIM cards and two chargers. We are questioning the inmates to ascertain if they had any knowledge of such a packet,” said Harveer Singh, the investigating official.

In the past year, several instances of mobile phones, chargers and drugs being flung across the jail’s boundary wall have been reported, with one as recent as last month when relatives of three prisoners in Bhondsi Jail, were booked for allegedly trying to sneak in drugs, mobile phone chargers and a Bluetooth device.

According to the police, inmates use these mobile phones to continue “their operations”, including extortion calls, or contact their henchmen to run their operations.

Bhondsi jail superintendent Jai Kishan Chillar said they have contacted the police to depute policemen on motorcycles along the boundary wall of the jail for sometime every day to curtail the number of such incidents. “Apart from that, the jail officials have been directed to conduct random inspections,” Chillar said.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused persons under sections 42 of the Prisons Act on Tuesday, said police.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 05:12 IST