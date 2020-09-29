e-paper
One booked for extortion bid in Bilaspur

gurugram Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Police on Monday booked a man for allegedly attempting to extort ₹50 lakh from a businessman and threatening to kill him in Bilaspur area. The suspect is yet to be arrested, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place earlier last week when the victim, Balwan Singh, who runs a mobile phone business at Bilaspur chowk, received a phone call from one Somvir (identified by first name in police records). Singh told the police that the suspect threatened him and told him that he was a notorious criminal.

“On Friday around 8.30 pm, I received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Somvir and asked me to pay him ₹50 lakh or face dire consequences. On an earlier occasion too, in December last year, he had called me from a different phone number and threatened to kill me if I did not pay the money. I recorded the phone call this time. He said he has links with gangsters and threatened me,” Singh told the police.

Police said the victim had submitted an audio recording of the alleged extortion call along with the complaint.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “A probe has been initiated. We are verifying the contents of the complaint. A preliminary probe has found that the suspect is from Jhajjar and he has been involved in several criminal crimes. Several teams are conducting raids to arrest him.”

A case has been registered against the suspect under section 384 (punishment for extortion) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station on Monday, said police.

