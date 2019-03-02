One booked for extortion in Gurugram

A tea-seller filed a police complaint alleging that a man from Islampur village, Sector 38, was extorting money from him and had threatened to remove his cart when he refused to pay.

The complainant alleged that the suspect was extorting money from many hawkers and street vendors who set up their carts near Unitech Cyber Park in Sector 39, near Bakhtawar Chowk—a popular hangout for corporate executives to have tea and snacks.

According to the complaint by Mantu, 27, a native of Bihar, the suspect has been extorting Rs 400 per day from him for over two years and he had always paid the money under duress. “I had reported about him earlier to the police. Last week, he asked me for money, when I refused to pay, he threatened to kill me. He tried to beat me, but I escapes.

A week later, he threatened me again,” Mantu, who uses his first name, said. A police official privy to the probe said the suspect had been identified, but was yet to be arrested.

