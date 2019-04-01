One more arrested for shooting doctor in 2012

One more person has been arrested for shooting dead a doctor outside his clinic in Sohna in 2012, taking the total number of arrested to four, the police said on Sunday.

The victim was shot following the orders of a Sarpanch, who was allegedly in an extramarital relationship with the doctor’s wife and wanted to get rid of him, the police said.

The deceased Maha Singh, 35, was shot dead in August, 2012, outside his clinic by the accused, who came on a motorcycle and a car, said Satender Rawal, who is in charge of the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Sohna that made the arrests. An FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at the Sohna Sadar police station.

On March 30, the accused Raju, 35, who hails from Sonipat, was arrested from the Sohna area, Rawal said, adding that Raju had stolen the motorcycle used in the crime. According to the police, Raju did not have a criminal history. The accused had escaped, leaving the motorcycle behind. Raju was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a city court on Sunday.

The sarpanch and one more accused are on the run, the police said. “Till now there is no evidence to show that the doctor’s wife was involved in the murder, but we are probing that angle as well,” Rawal said. In February, three other accused Rizwan, Vikram and Jaideep, all of whom are in their early thirties and hail from Ganaur in Sonipat, were arrested. On February 20, Rizwan, was arrested from Sonipat and the police said that his questioning led to the arrest of two of the other accused.

“The case was cracked after questioning the accused under custody. It was transferred to us and through secret informers, we arrested Rizwan from Sonipat. Our teams are conducting raids in Sonipat and Panipat to arrest the sarpanch,” Rawal.

The police said that the sarpanch and the doctor’s wife belonged to Ahir Majra village. The doctor and his wife got married in 2012 and had an eight-month-old son. The doctor was shot while he was closing his clinic.

