One more held for forcing meat shop owners to shut.

Five days after a group of at least 30 men, carrying batons, sticks and swords, forced closure of several meat shops in Dundahera near Delhi-Gurugram border, police on Thursday arrested another member of the right wing group, Hindu Sena. So far, five members of Hindu Sena have been arrested in the case and three swords recovered from them, police said.

Police said the fifth accused, identified as Monu alias Raj Kishore who is a native of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), was arrested on Wednesday night from his rented accommodation in village Sirhaul near Sector 18.

Devender, station house officer (SHO), Udyog Vihar police station, said Monu, a cart puller, was produced in the district court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

“He said that he had joined Hindu Sena last year. He does not have a criminal record,” said the SHO.

On Wednesday morning, Rakesh Singh ‘Banjara’, a former gangster who has 19 criminal cases including murder, attempt-to-murder, robbery, dacoity and assault against him, and was associated with Surender ‘Fauji’ gang in the city in the 90s, was arrested from Sirhaul.

Two persons, Rajesh alias Chika and Pramod, both members of Hindu Sena, were arrested from Dundahera on Sunday.

On April 6, people claiming to be members of several right wing outfits in the city had assembled near the old railway road and claimed to have shut many illegal meat shops at multiple locations in the city. A video of the alleged incident in Dundahera, in which a group of men were seen closing down shutters of meat shops amidst chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’, was shared multiple times on social media.

Based on the video, the police had booked six people by name and many unknown persons.

