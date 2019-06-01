Online admission to Gurugram University to start from today

After a delay of three days, Gurugram University will commence the online registration process for admission to its 22 courses from Saturday, June 1.

The online submission of forms will continue till July 2 and the first cutoff list will be released by the university on July 9. Submission of fees will be completed by July 10.

Earlier, the admission process was supposed to start on Tuesday, May 28, but was later postponed till June 1, after the website through which admissions were supposed to take place faced a technical glitch.

The second cut-off list will be released on July 12. The last date for online submission of the fees will be July 15 for the second list.

The third cut off list will be released on July 18 and the last date for submission of fees for this list will be July 19.

“We have increased the number of courses this year to offer more choice to the students. The institution aspires to emerge as a premier university in the country,” said Markanday Ahuja, vice-chancellor of the university, on Friday.

The courses being offered by the university include: Master of Arts(MA) in English, MA in applied psychology, Bachelor of Technology(BTech), Master of Business Administration(MBA), MBA (integrated), Master of Commerce(MCom), MCom (integrated), Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Post Graduate(PG) diploma in labour law, Master of Science(MSc) in neuroscience, Master in physiotherapy, Master of Pharmacy, MA in economics, Master of laws, MSc in actuarial science, MA in education , MA in journalism and mass communication , MA in social work, Post Graduate(PG)diploma in corporate law, MSc in Public Health and Bachelor of Laws(LLM).

In addition to online help, students can also call the following helpline numbers: 0124-2788001 and 2788011 in case of queries.

Gurugram University started operations last year and is currently operating from a temporary campus at the newly established Rao Tula Ram College of Science and Commerce in Sector 51.

This is because the construction of the university’s own campus is yet to be completed.

