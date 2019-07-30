Only half of rainwater harvesting sites in Gurugram’s private colonies functional: Survey

gurugram

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:01 IST

Only half of the rainwater harvesting (RWH) sites located in the 57 private colonies in the city were found to be fully functional during a survey conducted by officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday. The inspection was part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, launched by the district administration, in which 262 illegal borewells were sealed during a day-long drive.

DTCP officials said that the nine teams constituted by the department inspected as many as 414 sites in the city, out of which 231 sites were found to be functional. Sixty-four sites were non-functional while 109 sites were found to be partially functional. A comprehensive report based on this data is currently being prepared and will be soon be shared with district administration and the DTCP’s headquarters in Chandigarh.

As per the data, the condominiums on Golf Course Extension Road and Sohna Road did pretty well as far as the number of rainwater harvesting systems is concerned. Out of the 54 sites checked on Sohna Road, 47 were found to be functional, while on Golf Course Extension Road, 94 out of 110 sites were operational.

Around 50% of the rainwater harvesting sites in condominiums on the Golf Course Road were found functional. However, the condominiums along the Dwarka Expressway performed poorly with no fully functional rainwater harvesting systems. This surprised the officials, who expected a better performance from the condominiums as most of them were newly built. Out of the 70 sites that were checked along the Dwarka Expressway not even a single water harvesting system was found to be functioning properly, said officials. In the condominiums near Kherki Daula, only 26 out of 69 sites were found to be in a working condition.

In comparison, commercial and residential buildings between Rajiv Chowk and Iffco Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway fared better, as per the inspection numbers. Out of the 29 sites inspected on this stretch, 22 were found to be working.

“The functioning of rainwater harvesting systems in private colonies needs a major boost, and we will ensure that all the sites are made functional in the next three months. A detailed report and an action plan based on this will be prepared. We will work with the residents’ welfare association of the private colonies to ensure that every site is working properly,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

Bhath also said that they have recommended that 19 additional RWH sites should be set up in various condominiums on the Golf Course Road.

