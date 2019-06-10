Operator killed while trying to fix elevator

A 24-year-old man was killed while trying to repair a lift at an apartment complex in Sector 84 on Saturday. The police said the man was not a technician, but a lift operator and was forced by his employer to look into the fault.

According to the police, the deceased, a resident of Jhajjar village, was an employee of a private company hired by the management of the complex to look after it’s maintenance. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when he was trying to repair the lift on the eighteenth floor.

Lal Singh, investigating officer, Kherki Daula police station said, “The deceased was not a technician. He was a class 12 graduate and used to operate a lift in the building. The company looking after the maintenance of the complex did not have a trained person and sent him to repair the lift. While he was working, standing just outside the lift, it suddenly went down and he got stuck between the floor and the lift. No suspects have been held.”

The police said the deceased sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Rockland Hospital. Later, he was referred to Paras Hospital in Sushant Lok-1 on Saturday around 9pm, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case was registered against the private company under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Sunday, the police said.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 05:56 IST