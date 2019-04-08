Oustees of Dwarka expressway demand better amenities

The oustees of Dwarka expressway, who have been rehabilitated in Sector 110A by the Haryana government after a protracted legal battle, have asked the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to provide them with basic civic amenities and infrastructure. Residents said the HSVP had promised it would provide services and facilities within six to nine months. They also submitted a memorandum to the administrator last week and have demanded action be taken at the earliest.

A large number of Dwarka expressway oustees were given plots in Sector 110A after the high court directed it to enter into a settlement. At present, 55 houses have been constructed by the oustees and 45 others are under construction. Many houses are now occupied, said the residents.

“Water supply lines do not functioning properly. Pipes have not been laid properly, causing frequent leaks. No sanitation workers visit the area to collect or remove garbage,” said Jhabar Singh, a resident who has met several officials in this regard.

When asked about the matter, Chander Shekhar Khare, administrator, HSVP, Gurugram, said these issues have been brought to their notice recently. “All these issues will be resolved at the earliest,” Khare said.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 05:46 IST