Owners, builders seek increased FAR to allow more construction

A group of builders and plot owners in private licenced colonies on Friday, submitted a memorandum to the district town planner demanding that the government should increase the floor area ratio (FAR) in the city from the existing 1.98 to 3 and bring it at par with the norms prevailing in the neighbouring national Capital.

FAR means total floor area ratio. It includes the space covered by all the floors in a building divided by the total area of land on which the plot is built.

Increasing the FAR would lead to more construction in a building resulting in taller buildings and increasing an area’s population density, said DTCP officials. An increase in FAR would also strain the city’s civic infrastructure, which is already overburdened.

The group said that if the FAR is increased they would be able to cover larger area of their plots rather than the maximum 66% allowed at present. They said that the state government’s decision to approve a fourth floor on individual plots was of little help as most plot owners had exhausted the FAR and could not build further.

Later, the group also called upon chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in the city on Friday, at PWD Guest House and apprised him of their demand.

“We want a revision in norms as 1.98 FAR allows coverage of only 66% land. Due to this restriction, it is not possible to construct the additional fourth floor that was recently allowed by the Haryana government. If Delhi government can increase FAR to 3, why not Haryana,” said Ramesh Singla, president, Home Developers and Plot Holders Association, under whose aegis the group submitted the memorandum.

“We are ready to deposit the required fee or charges fixed by the government to facilitate this change,” he said. He, however, said that the recent proposal of the department that plot owners should obtain no-objection certificate from the department for resale would create problems for the owners and lead to corruption.

District town planner RS Bhath, who met the delegation, said the issue raised by the group was a policy matter and a decision in this regard can only be taken by the DTCP, headquarter, which is in Chandigarh.

“We will bring this matter to the notice of DTCP director,” Bhath said.

