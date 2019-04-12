Owners of places where mosquito breeding is found to be penalised

The district malaria working committee, in a meeting on Thursday, stressed on creating awareness among residents on how to avoid a possible outbreak of vector-borne diseases this summer.

In the meeting, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said residents should empty out water containers and coolers, and eradicate other possible breeding sites for mosquitoes.

“If any breeding is spotted at houses and offices during checks by officials, a fine will be levied,” he said, adding that a layer of oil should be added to water sources to avoid breeding of mosquitoes at homes and offices respectively.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram had, in 2018, issued 1,050 notices to households and offices after breeding was spotted at these places. However, no fines were issues then.

The number of dengue cases last year touched 93 – the highest in the last three years. In 2017, the number was 66, while 86 cases were reported in 2016. The number of malaria cases stood at 30 in 2018. This number was 48 in 2017, 36 in 2016 and 44 in 2015.

Khatri also asked the MCG to increase the number of fogging machines and workers carrying out the activity across the district. The MCG currently has 20 fogging machines.

“All 35 municipal wards in the city should have at least one fogging machine,” Khatri said.

Officials also decided in the meeting that schools and anganwadi centres would be involved in generating awareness about vector-borne diseases.

They said awareness campaigns will be carried out among panchayat leaders and gram sabhas as well.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 01:20 IST