Paddy, vegetables grown in Sonepat submerged as water level rises

Standing paddy crop, green fodder and vegetables on hundreds of acres have submerged at several villages in Sonepat’s Gohana due to the rise in water level following the recent spells of rain.

Bichpadi and Kheri Damkan villages were the worst affected, where farmers are claiming that it’s the fourth consecutive year that they are facing such situation.

Vijender Singh, a farmer from Bichpadi, said his paddy crop was damaged after the drain adjacent to their fields overflowed.

“For the past four to five years, our crop is being destroyed due to excess water and the administration has failed to clean the drains so that extra water can flow out of the fields. On Friday, we met district officials and requested them to ensure cleaning of the drains, but an earth-moving machine was pressed into service just for two hours and left without cleaning the drains,” he added.

Another farmer, Balbir Singh, said due to excess rains, his paddy crop on five acres and chilli crop on half an acre were damaged.

“250 acres of paddy crop have been damaged in our village. I had taken this land on lease at ₹50,000 per acre. I had to call some labourers to manually drain water out of the fields. Every drop of rain has now become a cause of worry for us,” he added.

“Due to lack of exit channels, water remains stagnant for months during paddy season and it affects the sowing of the next wheat and barley crops,” said Parmila Devi ofKheri Damkan.

Gohana subdivisional district magistrate (SDM) Ashish Vashisth said the administration has been helping the farmers by pumping water out of the fields.

“The excess rainfall has damaged crops in low-lying fields and the administration is making every effort to help the farmers,” he added.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 03:46 IST