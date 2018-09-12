Palam Vihar residents seek Haryana CM Khattar’s intervention to end sewage woes

After local officials failed to address the sewage backflow problem in Palam Vihar, residents approached Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar through the CM Window seeking strong direction in this regard. The residents’ welfare association (RWA) filed a complaint at the CM Window on Friday.

In its letter, the RWA stated that the PWD disconnected the colony’s connection to the master sewage line in January to construct a flyover at Bajghera railway crossing without providing alternative arrangements.

“Master sewage line on Bajghera road (on which flyover is being constructed) carried sewage from our colony to the Dhanwapur sewage treatment plant. After it was disconnected in January without alternative arrangements, the sewage backflow has emerged as a huge problem for us,” said Sunil Yadav, RWA president.

“The PWD has forced us to live in hell as rain with sewer water inundated our entire colony. This water has stagnated at places and now residents are deeply concerned about mosquito breeding and related menace (of water-borne diseases),” RWA general secretary YP Sharma said.

The residents are worried that sewage water has collected across the colony posing health hazards, especially during the monsoon. The residents have given many representations to MLAs, councillors and officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), but to no avail.

However, on Tuesday, PWD officials said the contractor of the flyover had been directed to fix the sewage backflow problem three months ago, and promised prompt action. “After Palam Vihar residents told me about sewer backflow problem, I have ordered my staff to submit a report to me in this regard in next two days,” PWD superintending engineer Chandra Mohan said on Tuesday.

The GMDA, which maintaines the master sewage line, has instructed the PWD to act against the contractor for sewage backflow problem. “I have spoken with my PWD counterpart and I am going to take strict action now,” GMDA superintending engineer Lalit Arora said.

