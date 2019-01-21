Palam Vihar residents write to MP seeking correction of faulty road alignment

In the past two weeks, two car accidents have taken place at a faulty curve of the central section of the Northern Peripheral Road at New Palam Vihar that has been a big area of concern for the residents area about since June last year, when the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) blacktopped this portion.

Worried residents of New Palam Vihar and Sai Kunj gave a representation to the Gurugram member of parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday seeking his intervention to straighten the alignment at the earliest.

“I will speak with the concerned officials on Monday in this regard. The residents claimed that the central section of the road was shown straight in original plan but it was curved at the time of blacktopping. The residents believe that this curve would cause accidents. I will definitely look into the matter,” said the MP.

On January 16, one SUV skidded at the curve near Sector 109/110 and hit the roadside wall, damaging its front part.

Rakesh Rana, resident of New Palam Vihar, said, “A Wagon R skidded early morning on January 5 at the curve. The driver managed to stop the vehicle hitting road verge without any damage. However, since June-July, when the HSVP did the blacktopping of the 1.5 km portion of the NPR portion in New Palam Vihar, driving four wheelers and two wheelers at high speed has become a fashion for many, This has become a cause for concern for us. The curve in question is illegal and contrary to the HSVP’s original drawing. Why the HSVP has not corrected it while National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started construction of elevated road on the Delhi side.”

A representative of the group of residents of New Palam Vihar and Sai Kunj, who are directly affected by the curve , had met HSVP administrator Chander Shekhar Khare on December 12, demanding dismantling of the curved road before the NHAI construction began in the area in question.

RK Rao, RWA President Sai Kunj, said, “We are to hold a meeting with residents next week since it has been one-and-a-half months we met HSVP officials. We have also given a representation to the MP. We need to discuss the situation before moving a petition in the High Court. It will be only option for us if we do not get positive response from the HSVP.”

After residents’ representation, HSVP had done re-measurement of the land and admitted fault in alignment, assuring its rectification. On the ground, however, nothing is visible to prove HSVP’s intention of rectification.

Khare, when asked, said, “ The curve was made due to the available land at that point of time. We have discussed the matter with the NHAI, asking them to correct alignment, since the 90-metre central portion of 150-metre wide NPR has been transferred to the NHAI already.”

The NHAI, however, said that they have not received any written communication from the HSVP in this regard.

“The NHAI has not received any official (in writing) communication from the HSVP till date. In the present situation, we cannot commence on any rectification,” said NHAI officials wishing anonymity.

The actual width of the NPR (also known as Dwarka Expressway) is 150 metres that includes a 30-metre-wide open space for service utilities on both sides and a 90-metre-wide motorable road at the centre.

