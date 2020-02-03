Paras Trinity Chowk: Ignored by GMDA, residents hire help to fill potholes, workers refuse fee in ‘public interest’

gurugram

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:48 IST

We won’t accept money as the work is in the larger interest of the people, said the daily wage earners who were hired by a group of residents from Time Residency in Sector 63 to fill cavernous potholes at Paras Trinity Chowk on CRPF Road, on Sunday.

Residents swung into action early Sunday morning, hired a tractor trolley and daily wagers and got down to filling all the potholes using construction debris at the key crossing—it connects hundreds of private residential housing societies in the newer sectors 61, 62, 63 and 64. The Chowk is roughly 1.5km from the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), near Hong Kong Mall crossing. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is the custodian authority of the CRPF Road and the SPR, both.

It took the group nearly three hours, six-seven trolleys of debris—collected from the neighbourhood—to fill all the potholes created by a two-week-long continuous leakage in the master sewer line, which flooded all roads in the area.

“We hire tractor trolleys and some workers. They collected construction debris dumped in the area and spent roughly three hours filling potholes, but did not accept money from us. They said the work was in the larger interest of people,” Time Residency RWA president SK Mishra said, adding that they had lodged complaints with the GMDA, clicked pictures of the spot and sent them to all the top officials of GMDA and district administration, but got no help or assurance.

As many large potholes created a risk of accidents, we decided to fill all potholes on our own, he said.

“This is job of the authority to fix the problem of sewage overflow or leakage and repair roads that residents have done after getting no response. This is a temporary arrangement because sewer overflow has to be fixed permanently otherwise it will continue to damage roads,” said Sudhir Krishn, resident Pioneer Park, Sector 61.

“Sewage overflow had damaged the road at the Chowk, which is the main connecting point for our society and many others. We have been observing overflow from nearby sewer lines for the past two weeks and water had covered a large section of the road,” Mishra said.

A senior GMDA official said that a team of engineers had been sent to identify if the leakage is from a stormwater drain or a sewer. “The GMDA will initiate action after determining the fault in leakages. We are on the job to fix the problem permanently. We have received the complaint from residents,” GMDA chief engineer Lalit Arora said.

The CRPF Road is a busy road as it links with Sohna via Kadarpur, besides it connects many newly developed sectors with hundreds of commercial and residential societies.