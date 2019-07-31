Patchy rainfall likely today, air quality to remain ‘good’ in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 03:35 IST

After a fairly dry spell so far this week, light rainfall is likely on Wednesday that is expected to continue for the next two to three days, as per the India Meteorological Department. However, the intensity of rain is likely to increase after August 1, according to meteorologists.

“The axis of the monsoon trough will start shifting northwards around Wednesday. This would lead to scattered rainfall. However, the sky will be mostly cloudy and the weather would be pleasant this week,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist, IMD.

The day temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 32.2 degrees Celsius – three degrees below the normal temperature for this time of the year. Monday’s day temperature was 33 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 27.4 degrees Celsius, and saw a rise of two degrees from Monday’s minimum temperature.

The temperatures are expected to fall by two to three degrees Celsius this week, said IMD officials. However, the humidity level is likely to stay high (between 60% and 75%) that may lead to slight discomfort, said experts. The relative humidity has been around 80% during the day the last week. On Tuesday, the relative humidity was 70% at 5pm.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the city remained in the “good” category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) for the third consecutive day, with a reading of 50 on the daily bulletin. This was up slightly from Monday’s score of 39.

The concentration of PM2.5 pollutants in the city dipped to a minimum of 6ug/m3, ten times below the safe limit of 60ug/m3. The daily average level at 6pm on Tuesday was 31ug/m3. The concentration of other pollutants, such as SO2, NO2, ozone and carbon monoxide were also found to be within their respective safe limits.

According to a forecast by the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR, the air quality in Gurugram will remain in the “good” category for at least three more days, with a maximum AQI reading of 49.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 03:35 IST