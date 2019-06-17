Patients hit as govt and private hospital doctors go on strike

More than 500 doctors in the city boycotted the OPD (Out-Patient Department) and non-essential health services following a nationwide call by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to strike on Monday, to condemn a violent attack on junior doctors in West Bengal.

On June 10, junior doctors in NRS Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, were attacked and seriously injured by relatives of a patient who died at the hospital.

Services in private hospitals as well as Civil Hospital were affected. All healthcare professionals in charge of private clinics, surgeons and resident doctors suspended their OPDs for 24 hours in accordance with the IMA’s pan-India strike. The OPDs wore a deserted look, but emergency, intensive care unit, casualty and the labour room continued to function normally.

The strike began at 6am on Monday, which left many in walk-in OPD patients unattended. Dr Renu Yadav, a gynecologist at Aarvy Hospital, Civil Lines, said, “We did not take up the cases of walk-in OPD patients. Our routine OPD footfall is above 150. Earlier, whenever there was a strike, resident doctors would handle the OPD. But this time, we suspended our services altogether. Only emergency services were provided.”

The government hospital, too, wore a deserted look. Dr Deepa Jakhar, principal medical officer, Civil Hospital, Sector 10A, said that 37 specialised doctors did not attend the OPD on Monday. “Today, only three doctors, the administrators of the hospital, handled 110 patients who visited the OPD. The daily footfall is 1,500. Today, it was very low because most people were aware of the strike.”

On the other hand, doctors at Fortis Healthcare rescheduled all appointments to Tuesday. Dr Rajiv Nayyar, medical director, Fortis Healthcare, said, “For the first time, the hospital has participated in such a protest by the IMA. More than 350 OPD appointments on Monday were rescheduled for Tuesday. As many as 216 walk-in patients were referred to emergency care because we did not want to deny anyone service.”

He said that everyday, day 800-1,000 people visit 30-40 OPDs in the hospital. “However, people were aware that a nationwide strike was to take place, so we did not face a heavy rush,” said Nayyar.

Max Healthcare, in its official statement, strongly condemned the violence against doctors and other members of the medical fraternity. They stated, “We stand in solidarity with the protests. At the same time, we are committed to preventing severe hardship to patients and, accordingly, IPD and emergency services, across all our hospitals will remain functional. Doctors and other team members are, of course, free to extend support/show solidarity in other ways that they may choose, including rescheduling their OPD consultations or elective surgeries.”

Ravinder Yadav, who travelled almost 16km from Fatehpur village for the treatment of his friend, said, “I was disappointed when we were told the doctor wouldn’t treat my friend who had a stomach ache. So he had to manage with painkillers. We will visit the hospital again on Tuesday.”

The IMA members demanded decisive action by the central government by way of passing an Act that ensured punishment in cases of violence against doctors. Dr Ajay Gupta, secretary, IMA Gurugram, said, “Today, more than 500 doctors of the city went on a strike. We demand strong punishment for perpetrators who assault doctors. Violence against doctors has increased and we are now in fear of dealing with any critical case. It is difficult to work in an environment where people are publically lynching us.”

Outpatient services remained suspended at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, for the third consecutive day on Monday as hundreds of people struggled to get treatment in private hospitals.

Routine services like out-patient clinics and diagnostics were severely affected in almost all government hospitals across Delhi as well, as at least 15,000 resident doctors went on strike. The public hospitals together treat around 50,000 people in out-patient clinics every day. Healthcare services at government hospitals in Delhi have been partially affected since Friday when four of the biggest tertiary care hospitals went on a strike. Around 22 other government hospitals followed suit the next day in support of the agitating doctors in West Bengal.

