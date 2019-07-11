Pay pending traffic, excise Act fines on the spot this Saturday

In order to reduce pendency in court, the district legal service authority (DLSA) will organise a Lok Adalat on Saturday wherein more than 6,000 cases will be taken up.

Most cases are related to accidents, traffic challan, Excise Act and family related issues.

District sessions judge Ravi Kumar Sondhi said around 1.5 lakh cases are pending with the Gurugram district court, out of which 60,000 cases are related to cheque bounces and nearly 25,000 are related to the Motor Vehicle Act where people have not paid their challans for many years.

All types of pre-litigative and pending cases, especially criminal compoundable cases, labour disputes, cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery cases, Excise Act, cases under the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, and matters which have an element of settlement in them will be taken up.

For these cases, the Lok Adalat will have 10 benches at the Gurugram district court and one each at Pataudi and Sohna courts to resolve cases.

“One bench will take up cases related to labour court, two benches will deal with cases of magistrate court, six benches will take up matters related to cheque bounces and two benches will take up cases related to sub-divisional court,” Sondhi said.

A total of 6,085 cases have been identified for being taken up in Lok Adalat. Out of this, 5,956 are at the district level and 129 are at the sub-divisional level.

Sondhi said notices for attending the Lok Adalat have been issued in the cases identified. “Even those, who might not have received notices, can approach the Lok Adalat for resolution of their pending cases, especially those related to the Motor Vehicle Act. If anyone has been issued a challan for traffic violation and the matter is pending before court, they can approach with the challan receipt. They can pay the fine amount and the court will dispose of the case on the spot on Saturday,” he said. HTC

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 04:55 IST