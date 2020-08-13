Places of worship reopen after 5 months, but virus scare keeps footfall low

gurugram

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:01 IST

Places of religious worship in the city reopened their doors for the first time in nearly five months on Wednesday, with strict administrative protocols in place to prevent crowding to check the spread of Covid-19.

As per district administration’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), prasad (offerings) cannot be distributed to worshippers, deities cannot be touched, holy books cannot be brought to the respective religious institution and entry was to be permitted to only those wearing masks. Large gatherings were also prohibited, among other guidelines.

With Janmashtami celebrations on Wednesday, Sheetla Mata Mandir reopened with extensive safety protocols in place, but the turnout of worshippers remained low on the first day.

One gate was used for entry of worshippers while the second gate, located next to it, was for exit. The path between the two gates had been cordoned off with ropes, with around 80 temple workers and 40 police officers present to ensure that social distancing was maintained. Worshippers were allowed entry only after their temperature was checked with thermal scanners. The administration also ensured that everyone who gained access to the temple premises were wearing masks.

“To ensure there is not a huge gathering of worshippers, we were allowing 5-10 people to enter after a corresponding number of people were seen leaving the premises. At several points, our workers had been deployed with hand sanitizers. They ensured sanitization and social distancing measures are properly followed,” said Yugdutt Sharma, temple officer, Sheetla Mata Mandir Shrine Board.

At the Hanuman Mandir at Bristol Chowk, Shiv Mandir in Sikanderpur and Chintpurni temple in sector 5, only the temple priests were present, who said there was little to no footfall throughout the day.

“Less than 10 people came to the temple today. I am not expecting a large footfall until the next month as most people wouldn’t be aware that places of religious worship had reopened. Regardless, boards have been erected outside informing worshippers to maintain social distance and that they will be allowed entry only if they are wearing masks,” said Sanjay Shastri, the head priest at Hanuman Mandir.

Daman Rodgers, pastor of Epiphany church in Civil Lines, said that all 12 major churches in the city remained closed on Tuesday. However, he said that disinfection and sanitization measures were undertaken at all the churches.

“There are two main reasons we didn’t open our churches today. Firstly, we were a little confused with the district administration’s guidelines, as it specified that no large gatherings are allowed but they did not specify a definite number. We have written to the administration for clarification on the same. In addition, we are also waiting for directions from our bishop, who oversees all churches in Northern India, on reopening,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers further said that all churches have started working strategies to ensure social distancing is maintained and are keeping an upper limit of allowing in only 50 worshippers at a time.

Jan Mohammad, imam of Sadar Bazaar mosque, said all 13 major mosques across the city reopened on Tuesday amid strict restrictions, but he added that there was virtually no footfall on the first day.

“Through the loudspeakers in our mosques, we kept announcing that worshippers exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 should not venture outside and stay indoors. We also told our followers to ensure senior citizens and children stayed indoors preferably. At all entry points, we had placed hand sanitizers and thermal scanners, and worshippers were allowed entry only if their temperature was within the permissible limit,” said Jan Mohammad.

He further said that a total of only 20-25 worshippers came to the mosque on the first day, and adhered to the administration’s guidelines to not allow religious texts inside. A few worshippers who had carried Quran with them were asked to leave them back at their respective houses and subsequently return to the mosque.

“Gurdwaras reopened across the city on Wednesday after all necessary sanitisation and disinfecting measures were undertaken. Around 15 worshippers came to the gurdwara today. Their temperatures were checked with thermal scanners and hands sanitised before entry. They were only allowed to bow their head before the holy book and leave the premises immediately,” said Baljeet Singh, committee member, South City 1, Gurudwara.