Plot opposite Gurugram school turns dumping zone

Despite repeated assurances that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is working to end open garbage dumping and is scientifically streamline waste processing, the menace continues on vacant plots across the city.

The most recent case in point is that of Euro International School, Sector 10, where heaps of garbage is being dumped on a vacant plot across the institute. It has become a cause of concern for the 900-odd students of the school and residents alike.

Residents said that garbage was being dumped in the area for the past one year.

Ram Sharan, who works as a security guard at the school, said people have been dumping municipal waste here despite being told not to. “On some days, the stench wafts across the campus and it becomes difficult to do our duty,” Sharan said, adding that waste was not being picked up regularly from here.

“Government vehicles clear the garbage after a month or two. It hardly improves the situation since hawkers and shopkeepers regularly dump garbage here. I keep asking people to not dump waste here, but no one listens. Animal carcasses are also thrown here at night,” he said.

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, school children had participated in a rally on cleanliness. They had visited the MCG office to forward a request to get the area cleaned.

School principal Nidhi Kapoor said, “We approached the authorities to get the area cleaned. They have promised to get it cleaned by October 10. We also plan to put up hoardings asking people to not dump trash on the site,” she said.

On Saturday, when this reporter visited the site, a tractor full of horticultural waste was being emptied at the site. On enquiring, the tractor driver said the vehicle belonged to the MCG. “We dump waste here occasionally. It is green waste. People who live in nearby huts will come and collect it,” the driver said requesting anonymity.

Area’s residents complained that and no action was being taken despite complaints to the municipal corporation.

“Animals such as cows and dogs roam the area. Moreover, it attracts mosquitoes and other insects. There is also a fear of contracting diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. Sometimes, one can even find people defecating in the open,” said Hari Om, member of Sector 10 RWA.

Stating that residents must file complaints through the Swachhata-MoHUA mobile application run by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav said, “Residents should file complaints through the app and we will take appropriate action.”

