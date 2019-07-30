Police arrest man for assaulting Bengaluru resident, four on the run

gurugram

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:05 IST

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a 38-year-old man over personal enmity at an office in Palam Vihar. The police said that the suspect’s four accomplices, including the main suspect , are on the run. The victim sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The arrested man, identified as Vinod, 23, is a native of Churu, Rajasthan, and is presently residing in Gurugram. He was arrested after a tip-off. The police said that Krishan Kumar, 38, the victim, hails from Hisar and stays in Bengaluru, where he runs a transport business.

A case was registered against Vinod and his accomplices under sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Palam Vihar police station on Sunday. The arrested man was produced before a district court on Monday and sent to Bhondsi jail.

The police said that a few years ago, the prime suspect, identified as Naresh, who also runs a transporting business, and the victim, Kumar, had an argument over an unknown reason. When the accused men got to know that the victim was in the city, they asked him to meet them.

The victim stated in his complaint that he had come to Gurugram on Saturday for an official purpose. On Sunday, Naresh allegedly called him on his cellphone and asked him to meet him at his office. “When I arrived at the spot, there were four other men waiting for me. Naresh then picked up a rod and began beating me. The others hit me with sticks. When I screamed for help, he threatened to kill me and fled the spot with his accomplices,” Kumar stated in his first information report (FIR). He added that after the incident, he called his friend at the spot who took him to the hospital. Dinesh, ASI, Palam Vihar police station said, “The police have arrested one of the suspects. We are investigating the case.”

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 04:05 IST