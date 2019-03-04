Police book man for property fraud in Gurugram

The police on Saturday booked a man for allegedly defrauding a resident of Surya Vihar by taking money from him on the pretext of selling a plot of land and, without executing the sale agreement, selling the land to another person.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Surya Vihar near Sector 4 said he knew the suspect for over a decade and was approached by him to purchase a 60-square-yard plot in Khandsa village.

In the police complaint, the complainant stated that an agreement for sale was executed in August 2016 in the city’s district court, and he had paid Rs15.5 lakh for the same.

“Thereafter, the applicant asked the accused to execute the sale deed in his favour but the accused gave evasive replies and put off the matter on one pretext or the other,” the police complaint said.

The police said the suspect had allegedly threatened the applicant and, according to the complainant, had told him that he would “use his influence as a lawyer” if the matter went to the court. The complainant alleged that in October 2018, the suspect man told him to forget about the plot as it had already been sold to a person from Pataudi.

Anil Kumar, assistant sub inspector , Shivaji Nagar police station, said the police were verifying the allegations and the suspect was yet to be arrested.

A case was registered against the accused man under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Shivaji Nagar police station on Saturday.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 04:48 IST