Police book owner of PG after 26-year-old employee electrocuted

A 26-year-old man, who worked as a helper at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 55, was allegedly electrocuted while he was mopping the floor in the balcony of the PG basement on Monday afternoon, the police said.

The police booked the PG owner for negligence after the victim’s brother filed a complaint on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Surendra Kumar, of Almora in Uttarakhand, came to the city eight months ago and had been working here since then.

The police said the incident took place around 10pm when Kumar was clearing some rainwater that had collected in the balcony.

Dalip Singh, sub inspector (SI), Sector 56 police station, said, while clearing the water, he placed his hand on the steel box of the electricity meter and got a shock. “He collapsed on the floor and a domestic help at the PG rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” the SI said.

The victim’s brother, Mahesh Kumar, who works as a cook in the city, filed a police complaint, alleging negligence on part of the PG owner. He said, “My brother often said that there was current flow through the meter and he had asked the PG owner to get it repaired by an electrician several times. Had he listened to his request, my brother would have been alive,” Mahesh said.

Mahesh said his brother’s wedding was scheduled for December 9 in Kumaon.

The police said the PG owner was not in the country. “We will investigate his role in the case,” SI Singh said.

The victim’s body was handed over to the family after the autopsy on Tuesday, the police said.

A case was registered under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 56 police station, the police said.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 00:48 IST