Police bust casino operating from Faridabad home, six arrested

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:26 IST

The police on Friday arrested six persons for running an illegal casino that allegedly operated from a house in Faridabad’s Sector 5.

A total of ₹15,380 in cash and items used in roulette, baccarat, and other card games were seized, said police.

Police said they raided the house based on a tip. Coins worth ₹48,500 and 104 playing cards were recovered from the arrested persons.

Police identified the arrested persons as the house owner Rajesh Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, Divik alias Bittu, Karan Singh, Paras Kumar and Varun Singh. All are residents of Faridabad.

Dharna Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), said that Rajesh Kumar was the main suspect. He allegedly used to invite people and organise the casino at his residence, selling counters valued between ₹2,000 to ₹20,000.

During questioning, Kumar allegedly told the police that he used to sell coins during the day and people used to return at night to play. “Many people who could not make it to visit personally, used to play online,” said Yadav.

Police said a case was registered under the Gambling Act at NIT police station on Friday night. Gambling is illegal in the state under the Public Gaming Act of 1867 and the casino had no licence, police said.

Commissioner of police O P Singh said, “Kumar had bought the tables and other items from Uttar Pradesh. He himself was hedging bet. We have confiscated the tables and the set-up used by gamblers.”

The neighbours of the area were unaware of the illegal activity being carried out and suspected that an office was operating there which is why people visited the house throughout the day, said police.

“They thought people were playing cards or visiting for real estate deals. The house used to remain occupied till late at night, but the residents raised no objection as no one was bothering them and they never heard loud music or experienced no other nuisance,” said Singh.

Singh said suspects were mostly into real estate and used to invest together in commercial and residential plots.

“The suspects had visited Nepal and Goa several times to play at casinos. Kumar had placed poker in one of the rooms and had placed rollers bets and coins of ₹2000,” Singh said, adding that the suspect got an idea after he had read about casino running out of residential areas in the past.

Police said there were no entry charge and nearly 20 people visited the house daily to gamble. The casino was allegedly operational round-the-clock.

Police said makeshift casinos and high-stake card parties are often organised illegally around the festive season but Kumar had suffered huge losses during lockdown so he planned to start operations to cover his losses.

“We have formed special teams to keep an eye on gambling and betting operations across the city. Strict action would be taken against people found involved in any illegal activity and will be under constant surveillance,” Singh said.