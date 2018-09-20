Police bust gang that robbed, beat city hitch-hikers

A gang of five that allegedly targeted commuters from Iffco Chowk, Shankar Chowk and MG Road by offering them lift has been busted, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the five men, all residents of Delhi and Gurugram, from 32 Milestone on Tuesday night, following a tip-off.

The accused were identified as gang leader Ajay alias Boda of Chouma in Gurugram, Yogesh alia Yogi and Rahul of Bijwasan in New Delhi, Akash alias Arjun of Mursidabad in UP and Arjun Saini of New Palam Vihar in Gurugram.

Two countrymade pistols, two live bullets, one Hyundai Accent car, five mobile phones were recovered from the accused.

According to the police, the gang members are history sheeters and had formed the gang while they were lodged in Bhondsi jail last year. “The gang has been active in the city for last five months,” sub-inspector Rajkumar of the anti-vehicle theft crime unit said.

Police have been able to identify 19 cases—eight robberies and 11 snatchings—done by this gang.

Talking about the modus operandi, assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said the gang would scan the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway to zero in on commuters willing to hitch a ride in their car.

Private taxis coming from Manesar usually offer rides to people going towards Delhi and pick-up passengers from Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, 32 Milestone, Airtel and Shankar Chowk. Taking advantage of these pick-up points, many gangs offer rides to people at night and rob them of cash and valuables, police said.

“Three to four gang members would already be in the car. The commuter would be taken to an isolated place and robbed of his/her valuables, phone and cash. Anyone who resisted was beaten up,” Singh said, adding that to avoid being traced the gang hired and borrowed different vehicles.

In the mornings, the gang used to target women dropping their children to school in Palam Vihar, sectors 5 and 23, and Civil Lines, and at night they would rob those seeking a lift.

On Tuesday, a mufti-clad police team, which was already present at 32 Milestone trying to catch the gang by asking for lift, saw a car similar to the one used in the abduction and theft of an MNC executive on September 14. The car slowed down. The accused were sitting in the car, and one of them got down to let the get inside. When the accused pulled out a gun to intimidate the cop, the police team surrounded the gang. One of the accused fired at the police and in the melee, one of the five accused fell in a trench. All the five were rounded up, police said.

The accused confessed to their crimes during interrogation.

